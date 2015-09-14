LONDON, Sept 15 British businesses in the
hospitality, retail and social care sectors are likely to be
challenged by a planned rise in the minimum wage and will need
to find ways to boost productivity, an economic think tank said
on Tuesday.
The Resolution Foundation, which researches low pay, said
finance minister George Osborne's plan to raise the hourly
minimum wage to 9 pounds by 2020 from its current 6.50 pounds
could lead to lower hiring and profits and higher prices.
"Past warnings about the negative effects of the minimum
wage on employment have been wide of the mark, but the size of
the increase in the new wage floor will certainly be challenging
in sectors such as hospitality, retail and care," Conor D'Arcy,
a researcher at the Resolution Foundation, said.
Businesses such as Whitbread, which operates hotels
and coffee shops, and clothing retailer Next say the
bigger-than-normal increases may cost jobs.
Osborne is seeking to boost work incentives and cut the cost
of welfare for the low-paid.
Britain's independent budget forecasters estimate the new
minimum wage will result in 60,000 fewer jobs and project the
cost to business would amount to 1 percent of corporate profits.
The higher minimum wage will directly affect around a
quarter of British workers, the Resolution Foundation said, and
raise employers' wage bill by 0.6 percent by 2020, plus higher
employer social security and pension contributions.
In the hospitality sector, which relies on low-paid staff,
the pay bill will rise by 3.4 percent and the government will
need to find an extra 1.3 billion pounds to pay for social care,
the report said.
"While some (employers) may opt to reduce hours or new
hires, past experience tells us that most absorb the pressures
via some combination of small increases in prices, a dip in
profits and productivity gains," D'Arcy said.
