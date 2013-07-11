* One in five new jobs in UK on 'zero hours' terms
* No guarantee of regular work or pay, little security
* Jobs boost UK employment but offer few prospects
By David Milliken
LONDON, July 11 No work, no pay, but still
employed? Welcome to Britain's 'zero-hours contracts', which
offer no guaranteed amount of work and pay, and some weeks
provide nothing.
Almost unheard of in the rest of Europe and the United
States, the rapid growth of this type of work helps explain how
Britain's barely growing economy has nonetheless been able to
provide jobs for a record number of people.
One in five jobs created in Britain since late 2008 has come
with a zero-hours contract, many of them in low-paid roles such
as caring for the elderly or stacking shelves, but increasingly
in work that requires more qualifications.
Under a zero-hours contract, an employer has no obligation
to provide a minimum number of shifts, unlike other jobs.
Workers are not obliged to accept hours either. But critics
argue that the flexibility mostly benefits employers because
workers who reject being called up on one occasion risk being
frozen out of all future work.
This has engendered criticism. Opposition Labour party
leader Ed Miliband says the contracts make some British
workplaces "nasty, brutish and unfair." His colleague, Julie
Elliott, who led a parliamentary debate criticising the
contracts said it put too many people's life "on call".
Some Labour politicians are trying to push through
legislation to ban the contracts. But they stand little chance
of success, with the governing coalition of Conservatives and
Liberal Democrats convinced there is a place for them.
Flexibility in hiring is viewed by many as key to employment
growth, and Britain has long had easier rules on hiring and
firing workers than other European countries.
Even so, some change may still be on the way. Britain's
business ministry is holding informal talks with employers and
unions, which Lib Dem employment minister Jo Swinson said this
week may presage a more in-depth inquiry.
Lawmakers also say plenty of their constituents face
difficulties with the contracts. The experience of one
26-year-old man who spoke to Reuters earlier this year is
typical.
He worked in warehouse jobs in central England for several
months under a zero-hours contract from an employment agency. He
did not wish his name to be published in case he got sacked.
Usually he gets a text message to tell him if there is work
the following day. But often the number of hours is unclear, and
sometimes he is required at even shorter notice.
"It is very sporadic and unpredictable, making it virtually
impossible to budget or plan for my other commitments," he said.
"I don't earn enough, and since I've been doing zero-hours
contracts I've been getting more and more in debt."
Some weeks he works eight hours, others more than 40,
generally at a minimum wage of 6.19 pounds ($9.18) an hour. The
unpredictable income plays havoc with his state benefit
entitlements, which assume a steady amount of work each week.
"DODGY" DATA
How many people are in a similar situation is unclear.
The latest official data from the Office for National
Statistics - which covers the last three months of 2012 -
suggests just 200,000 people are employed under zero-hours
contracts, up from 116,000 in late 2008.
This is 0.7 percent of the workforce, but the 70 percent
increase is a fifth of the net jobs increase over the period.
But the numbers may significantly undercount the number of
people on zero-hours contracts, as its survey relies on workers
knowing the precise legal status of their jobs.
Earlier this week the government said that it was possible
that 300,000 people were employed on zero-hours contracts last
year in the social care sector alone.
"The numbers are dodgy, really dodgy," said Ian Brinkley, a
former chief economist for Britain's Trades Union Congress who
now heads the Work Foundation, a labour market think.
Brinkley said he expected such contracts to grow further in
the future - and did not advocate a ban - but he predicted a
damaging effect on worker morale would limit their use.
Data on whether the contracts acted as a stepping stone into
more permanent employment, or left workers stuck in a rut, was
largely absent, he added.
Kevin Green, director of the Recruitment and Employment
Confederation, whose members place a lot of people into
temporary work, does not dispute that some bad practice exists.
But he questions whether it is more prevalent in zero-hours
work than in other types of contract, and added that it
benefited people who might not be able to work otherwise.
"It's hugely important for businesses that they can flex and
provide the right resource and the right capability to meet
their customers' needs."