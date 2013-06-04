* MPs vote against setting decarbonisation target in 2014
* Energy bill will move to House of Lords for consideration
* Gov't has said would consider setting target in 2016
LONDON, June 4 British lawmakers on Tuesday
rejected an amendment to the coalition government's Energy Bill
which would have locked the power sector into tough carbon cuts
from 2014, two years earlier than planned, and limited new gas
plants being built after 2020.
Britain wants to explore the potential of shale gas to stem
its rising dependence on imported gas and the vote comes just
one day after it was estimated that its shale gas resources
could be a lot higher than previously thought.
The amendment proposed that the government set a
decarbonisation goal for electricity generation for 2030 no
later than April 1, 2014.
The government has said it would consider a decarbonisation
target in 2016, but amendment supporters wanted the date brought
forward, arguing utilities would have to make long-term
investment decisions before then.
The vote was tight, with 267 MPs in favour and 290 against.
"The Commons has missed an opportunity today to provide more
clarity for investors on the future direction of energy policy,"
said Tim Yeo, who tabled the amendment and chairman of the
Energy and Climate Change Committee, after the vote.
The energy bill will now go to the upper chamber of
Parliament, the House of Lords, for consideration, which could
suggest a similar amendment.
"Fortunately, the House of Lords still has a chance to amend
the Energy Bill to ensure the government takes the advice of its
statutory independent climate advisors for decarbonising the
electricity generation industry," Yeo added.
2030 TARGET
Last month, government adviser the Committee on Climate
Change (CCC) suggested that the carbon intensity of power
generation be reduced to an average 50 grams of carbon dioxide
(CO2) per kilowatt hour by 2030 from the current 500 gCO2/kWh.
The CCC said this would limit new gas-fired power plants
after 2020, unless they are fitted with the as yet commercially
unproven carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology or else as
back-up for intermittent renewables.
It would also mean that new unabated gas plants would have
to run at less than 20 percent full capacity on average by 2030.
Many businesses and campaign groups support a 2030
decarbonisation target, arguing it would give more certainty to
clean energy investors and provide jobs, while opponents worry
it could lead to higher energy bills for consumers.
Britain aims to cut greenhouse gas emissions by at least 80
percent below 1990 levels by 2050. To help meet that goal, the
government has agreed to limit new coal-fired power plants from
2020 unless they are fitted with CCS.
Renewable sources, such as wind and solar power, cannot be
solely relied upon to meet all UK energy demand and new nuclear
plants are unlikely before 2020.
Therefore, gas-fired power has been seen as increasingly
important to fill the gaps left by intermittent renewable
production and the phase-out of ageing coal plants.
In December last year the government estimated available gas
plant capacity at 37 gigawatts (GW) by 2030, some 5 GW higher
than current levels.
Britain's Energy Bill proposes a major overhaul of the
electricity market and is aimed at ensuring the European Union's
second-largest economy keeps the lights on, diversifies its
energy mix and secures billions of pounds of private sector
investment in low-carbon sources of energy over the next decade.
