* Expectionally mild weather has led to price drop

* UK summer 2012 gas contracts down 15 pct since August

By Karolin Schaps

LONDON, Dec 19 Co-operative Energy, a 2011 newcomer to the UK energy supply market, will cut power and gas prices by 3 percent on average from February, saying mild autumn weather had reduced underlying wholesale energy prices.

The independent energy supplier is the first company to announce cuts in energy rates this winter. The news comes around four months after Britain's six largest providers - EDF Energy , E.ON, RWE npower, Centrica , SSE and Scottish Power - passed on steep increases, angering already cash-strapped Britons.

High energy bills drove UK inflation rates to a three-year high in September, with consumer prices rising 5.2 percent year-on-year, the second-highest gain in the European Union.

British gas for delivery in summer 2012, a current benchmark contract, has fallen 15 percent since early August, around the time when the first winter price rises were announced.

"This autumn's exceptionally mild weather has led to a drop in wholesale prices, so we're passing on those savings as soon as we possibly can," said Nigel Mason, Co-operative Energy's business development manager.

He said the subdued economic outlook, diminishing concerns about supply cuts from the Middle East and hopes for new gas reserves in the form of shale gas have also helped weigh on wholesale prices.

The small supplier, which entered the market in May this year, announced a price increase in late September of 18 percent for gas and 11 percent for electricity but is the first UK provider to slash bills on the back of recent wholesale price drops.

Co-operative Energy, which supplies more than 16,000 customers in the UK, will slash power bills by 3.5 percent and gas bills by 2.5 percent from Feb. 1.

Britain's EDF Energy, E.ON and SSE said on Monday they were constantly reviewing prices.

"If we are in a position to reduce prices, then we will," a spokesman for SSE said.

Many of Britain's 'Big Six' energy suppliers said they would freeze energy tariffs until next year when they announced high rises earlier this year.

These large suppliers, who control 99 percent of the market, have come under fire from politicians and consumer lobby groups, who claim the companies increase bills more quickly than they pass on savings.

Consumer watchdog Consumer Focus has repeatedly urged energy users to switch supplier to ensure they receive the cheapest tariffs.