(Corrects date of auction in paragraph 4 to Sept. 1-July 31,
not Sept. 1)
By Oleg Vukmanovic
May 6 Britain is bringing forward a scheme to
encourage power companies to supply electricity at peak times by
a year in a bid to avert a looming supply crunch and prevent
price spikes, the government said on Friday.
The country faces the risk of electricity supply shortages
over the next few winters as coal plants close due to weak
economic conditions and investors say there is little incentive
to build new power plants.
Under the government's capacity market scheme, the owners of
power plants are paid to provide electricity at short notice.
Power capacity auctions will take place between Sept. 1,
2016 and July 31, 2017 to secure back-up supply for winter
2017/2018, a National Grid spokesman said.
The move is part of plans to make Britain's energy
infrastructure fit for the 21st Century and ease the risk of
price spikes caused by unusually cold days, it said.
A consultation to reform the capacity market rollout was
launched in March with those measures now confirmed, which
include buying more electricity earlier and toughening sanctions
against firms that break their commitments to the scheme.
