* Scheme to help keep lights on from winter 2017
* Costs 28-38 pounds per household
* Govt says bills would be higher without the scheme
(Updates throughout, recasts with costs)
By Oleg Vukmanovic and Susanna Twidale
May 6 Bringing forward by a year the launch of a
scheme to encourage power companies to safeguard the supply of
electricity at peak times could cost Britain as much as 3
billion pounds ($4.3 billion), according to government
documents.
The country faces the threat of electricity supply shortages
over the next few winters as coal plants close due to weak
economic conditions and investors see little incentive to build
new power plants.
Under the government's new capacity market scheme, the
owners of power plants are to be paid to provide back-up
electricity at short notice.
The capacity auctions were due to secure power from winter
2018/19 but coal plants closures have forced the government to
start a year early and seek capacity from winter 2017.
The scheme will kick in when supply is too low to meet
demand, for instance when renewable energy sources fail to
produce enough power or when thermal power plants have failures.
Renewable power generators, such as wind farms and solar
plants, provided 25 percent of the country's electricity in
2015.
An impact assessment published by the Department of Energy
and Climate Change, said the early auction would likely cost 2-3
billion pounds -- equating to a cost of 28-38 pounds per
household.
However, the assessment said the overall impact on bills for
Britons would be lower since the auction would lead to lower
wholesale electricity prices.
The auction should also prevent potential price spikes which
it estimates could have cost households as much as 46 pounds.
The first auction, to secure back-up supply for winter
2017/18, would take place between Sept. 1, 2016 and July 31,
2017 a National Grid spokesman said.
The first capacity auction, held in Dec. 2014 for power for
2018/19 cleared at 19.40 pounds per kilowatt, costing 1 billion
pounds.
The scheme has been criticised by some environmental groups
and businesses for failing to encourage new gas plants and
subsidising polluting diesel generators.
($1 = 0.6919 pounds)
(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic in Milan and Susanna Twidale in
London; Editing by Keith Weir)