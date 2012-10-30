* Three coal and one gas project chosen
* Don Valley project misses out
* Poland likely to win EU cash
LONDON, Oct 30 Britain has announced a shortlist
of four projects that could receive up to 1 billion pounds ($1.6
billion) from a scheme to fund carbon capture and storage (CCS)
technology, the Department for Energy and Climate Change (DECC)
said on Tuesday.
The government is providing funding to support the
development of CCS technology, which it is banking on to reduce
climate-warming carbon emissions and as a new export product.
Britain's previous attempts to finance CCS projects have
failed as costs rose above expectations and the technology is
currently thought to be around a decade away from
commercialisation in Britain.
"The projects we have chosen to take forward have all shown
that they have the potential to kick-start the creation of a new
CCS industry in the UK. But further discussions are needed to
ensure we deliver value-for-money for taxpayers," Secretary of
State for Energy and Climate Change Ed Davey said in a
statement.
The four short-listed bids are Drax's 304-MW coal
plant in North Yorkshire, Shell and SSE's
1,180-MW combined cycle gas plant in Peterhead, National Grid
and Petrofac's 570-MW coal-gasification project
in Grangemouth and Progressive Energy and GDF Suez's
330-MW coal-gasification project in Teesside.
The government expects to take a final decision on the
winners of the competition next year. The precise timetable for
this will depend on the projects selected, it said in a
statement.
EU SCHEME
Britain's plan to fund CCS projects runs alongside an EU
competition, which has earmarked two UK-based projects as
contenders to win up to 337 million euros per scheme.
DECC said it will put forward the Progressive Energy
Teesside project and Drax's coal project as its preferred
candidates for the EU cash, while the Peterhead project makes
the reserve list.
The EU Commission will make a final decision on whether to
support a UK-based project at the end of this year.
The UK decision confounded developers of a project located
in Don Valley in Yorkshire, which was the EU Commission's
preferred winner of its tender.
The CEO of 2Co Energy, which is developing the scheme
alongside Korea's Samsung, said the scheme would now be unable
to go ahead as a result of the UK government decision.
"We are trying to come to terms with how the UK's most
advanced project that has twice been selected by the EU for
funding and is currently sitting as Europe's top ranked project
has not even made it to the UK's shortlist," he said in a
statement.
The Don Valley project also won cash under an earlier EU
funding programme.
A UK spokesman said Britain's decision was made on
affordability, deliverability and value for the taxpayer.
Don Valley's withdrawal makes it more likely that Poland's
Belchatow coal-fired power plant, the biggest emitter of carbon
dioxide in the EU, will win the Commission tender, as it was the
EU's second choice to receive funding.
Moves to give Poland cash from the sale of EU permits could
prove controversial as the country has been seen a barrier to
the EU adopting tougher emission reduction targets.