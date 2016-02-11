(Releads, adds detail, background and reaction)
LONDON Feb 11 British Gas and EDF
Energy, two of Britain's largest household energy
suppliers, bowed to pressure from regulators and rivals by
cutting domestic gas prices on Thursday.
But the cuts, which follow similar moves by other suppliers
in January, only come into effect next month, when peak demand
due to colder winter weather is likely to have passed.
A 57-percent drop in wholesale gas prices since this time
last year has put pressure on Britain's Big Six energy suppliers
to pass on cost savings to retail customers.
"Seeing all of the big suppliers mirror each other with
small cuts in the face of falling wholesale prices will raise
questions in many people's minds about whether competition is
working in this market," Richard Lloyd, executive director at
consumer group Which? said.
Responding to the latest round of cuts, Britain's Energy and
Climate Change Secretary Amber Rudd on Thursday said there was
still more to do.
Suppliers are awaiting the outcome of a competition watchdog
investigation set to conclude in June, which Rudd said will help
determine if consumers are getting a "rough deal."
British Gas said it will cut gas prices by 5.1 percent from
March 16, followed by EDF Energy which said it would make a 5
percent reduction from March 24.
Rivals SSE, E.ON, Scottish Power
and RWE npower have announced price cuts for domestic
gas prices of 5.3, 5.1, 4.8 and 5.1 percent respectively.
It is the third time British Gas has lowered its prices
since the start of last year, which it said would result in an
overall reduction of 14 percent.
"Competitive pricing is the way to retain existing customers
and win new business in this hard-fought market," said
Centrica's Mark Hodges, chief executive of its Energy Supply &
Services in UK and Ireland.
EDF Energy said its cut was linked to falls in wholesale gas
prices, owing to a global gas supply glut, but added that rising
costs elsewhere prevented deeper price reductions.
Of the price cuts announced by the big suppliers, only
E.ON's takes effect in February, when households spend more due
to cold temperatures. All the other cuts fall in March.
British households will not benefit from a fall in market
electricity prices because their suppliers are facing rising
costs, such as green energy subsidies, which they say cancel out
a 30 percent drop in prices since August 2014.
"With cuts being announced to gas tariffs, suppliers will
likely attract regulatory scrutiny for their lack of action on
electricity prices," Jefferies equity analyst Peter Atherton
wrote in a note.
Shares in British Gas parent Centrica fell 3.8 percent by
1214 GMT on Thursday, at 183.9 pence, while France's EDF traded
2.21 percent lower at 10.28 euros.
