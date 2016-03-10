* Proposes price freeze for pre-payments meter users
By Karolin Schaps and Nina Chestney
LONDON, March 10 Britain's biggest energy
suppliers will have to freeze prices for 4 million households as
part of competition watchdog proposals designed to shake-up a
market controlled by just a handful of players.
Britons' energy bills doubled over the last decade to around
1,200 pounds ($1,702) a year, angering consumers and prompting
an investigation by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA)
in 2014 into whether the country's largest energy suppliers have
distorted competition.
The watchdog said competition was not working in some parts
of the market and on Thursday proposed a price freeze for
pre-payment meter customers until 2020 that will reduce their
bills by a total of 300 million pounds a year. Those customers
tend to be lower income households.
The proposal has been watered down from initial suggestions
made last year in which the CMA floated the idea of a price cap
for all customers on the most expensive tariffs.
The CMA said that between 2012 and 2015 customers may have
been paying around 1.7 billion pounds a year more than they
would have done in a competitive market.
The inquiry, which is set to conclude by June 25, is
intended to clear up once and for all whether SSE,
Iberdrola's Scottish Power, Centrica, RWE's
npower, E.ON and EDF Energy were
abusing their control of the market.
The "Big Six" still control roughly 85 percent of the energy
retail market but smaller suppliers, such as Good Energy
, First Utility and Ovo Energy, are rapidly gaining
market share by offering cheaper deals.
RWE this week announced it would cut more than a fifth of
staff at npower after it lost customers to rivals.
Shares in London-traded suppliers SSE and Centrica opened 1
percent and 0.8 percent higher, respectively, on Thursday.
The watchdog also proposed that a regulator-controlled
database should be created to allow rival suppliers to contact
customers who have been on more expensive tariffs for three
years or more with better deals.
"Given the scale of the problems and the potential savings
on offer, we think bold measures like giving rival suppliers the
chance to contact long-standing SVT (standard variable tariff)
customers are justified," Roger Witcomb, chairman of the energy
market investigation, said in the document.
In an initial response, Centrica said it most of the
proposals would enhance competition and benefit its customers.
Analysts said the investigation should give companies
greater clarity about what was required.
"The remedies will obviously have some impact, but they are
reasoned, rather than draconian, and the conclusion of the
investigation should allow for increased regulatory stability,"
said Angelos Anastasiou, utilities analyst at Whitman Howard.
