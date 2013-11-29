By William James and Sarah Young
LONDON Nov 29 British Prime Minister David
Cameron pledged on Friday to cut energy bills by reducing green
levies but denied a BBC report that he had asked the country's
biggest gas and energy companies to hold prices steady until the
2015 election.
In an unusually sharp reprimand for the publicly funded
British Broadcasting Corporation, a spokesman for Cameron's
office said the report which cited unidentified industry sources
was utterly misleading.
The cost of everything from heating to rail tickets is the
central focus of British domestic politics after the opposition
Labour party tried to shift voters' attention away from the
return of economic growth onto a fall in their real incomes.
Details of a review of green levies, which include
obligatory insulation for poor families and help with their
bills, will be unveiled by finance minister George Osborne in
his Dec. 5 Autumn Statement, a government spokesman said.
"I want to help households and families by getting
sustainably low energy prices," Cameron told reporters on the
sidelines of a European Union summit in Lithuania on Friday.
"The only way you can do that is by increasing competition
and rolling back the costs of some of the levies on people's
bills," Cameron said. "That is what we are going to do."
Some of the cost of those measures could be shifted to
general taxation, Liberal Democrat Energy Secretary Ed Davey has
said. Another possibility reported in local media is to extend
the lifespan of the government's energy efficiency scheme to
reduce its annual cost to consumers.
Britain's "big six" energy companies - British Gas owner
Centrica, SSE, RWE's npower,
Iberdrola's Scottish Power, EDF Energy and
E.ON - supply 98 percent of the country's homes.
Five out of Britain's big six suppliers have this winter
hiked their charges by an average of 8 percent, more than three
times the rate of inflation.
In an attempt to appeal to voters struggling with rising
prices and stagnant wages, Labour leader Ed Miliband has
promised to freeze gas and electricity prices for 20 months if
he wins power.
Cameron has called the pledge a gimmick and a con so a BBC
report saying ministers had chosen a similar path - albeit in a
more conciliatory tone - initially appeared to be major change
in government policy.
"The government has not asked for a price freeze," Cameron's
official spokesman told reporters. A second spokesman said the
story was utterly misleading.
"People should wait for the autumn statement when we will
spell out our plans to roll back the impact of levies on
people's energy bills," the second spokesman said.
The BBC reported that ministers had asked the companies to
keep bills on hold so long as there is no significant move in
global wholesale energy prices. It continued to report that
after the denial, which was also reported.
The BBC, which is funded by an annual 145.50 pound
($240)license fee on all British householders with a colour
television, did not immediately respond to an email requesting
comment.
"While David Cameron has in public been opposing an energy
price freeze, in private he has been pleading with the energy
companies to get him off the hook," Miliband said. "We will
freeze prices until 2017."
A spokesman for RWE nPower said discussions were ongoing
with the government on ways to reduce legislative and regulatory
costs on energy bills.