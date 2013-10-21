GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil gains ahead of U.S. data, dollar slips
* Wall St cuts losses as Trump talks deregulation, infrastructure
LONDON Oct 21 Britain plans to submit its application for state aid clearance to the European Commission for a new nuclear power plant later this week, Energy Secretary Ed Davey said on Monday.
"I'm confident we will manage to argue our case," Davey told reporters, speaking at the launch of a commercial agreement with French utility firm EDF to build a new nuclear power plant at Hinkley Point in the south-west of England.
* Wall St cuts losses as Trump talks deregulation, infrastructure
WASHINGTON, April 4 Membership in the United Auto Workers union rose by 7,300 workers in 2016 to 415,963, the seventh straight year of small gains for the American labor union.
* Scotiabank had 8 complaints about sales practices in 2016 - CEO