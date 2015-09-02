LONDON, Sept 2 Power producers Drax and
Infinis Energy have started legal proceedings against
the British government for not providing enough notice when it
announced the removal of a climate change tax exemption in July.
Drax, whose originally coal-fired power station in North
Yorkshire is generating a growing amount of energy from burning
"biomass" pellets made of wood, estimates the removal would
reduce its core earnings by 30 million pounds ($46 million) this
year and 60 million next.
Drax and Infinis, which generates power from wind farms and
landfill gas, said on Wednesday they were seeking a judicial
review based on the 24 day notice period given, which they argue
was too short.
Shares in Drax plunged nearly 30 percent to a then record
low of 252.02 pence on July 8 following the government's
unexpected announcement. They traded up 1.8 percent at 284 pence
by 1324 GMT.
In his budget speech in July, finance minister George
Osborne removed the exemption of renewable energy suppliers from
the Climate Change Levy, introduced in 2001 and designed to
encourage producers to increase renewable energy generation and
support businesses in reducing harmful carbon emissions.
Osborne said the exemption was outdated and was channelling
tax relief to green energy producers outside of the UK who
export electricity to Britain via subsea interconnectors.
($1 = 0.6532 pounds)
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by David Holmes)