LONDON Nov 29 Britain has awarded a record
number of offshore oil and gas licences in its latest round of
tenders, it said on Friday, as the country scrambles to attract
new exploration before existing infrastructure is
decommissioned.
The energy ministry awarded 52 exploration licences under
the second and final tranche of its 27th offshore round. That
brings the round's total to 219 licences, exceeding the previous
record of 190 awarded in the 26th round.
Friday's tranche included 21 smaller and independent
companies that are new entrants to the market, the government
said without naming them.
"It is vital that we maximise the opportunities available
both in the North Sea and onshore to boost growth, energy
security and jobs," said Britain's Energy Minister, Michael
Fallon.
Britain's fossil fuel reserves are declining quickly and the
focus has been shifted to linking new oil and gas fields to
existing infrastructure rather than building new facilities.
Some new prospects can only be developed economically if
they can draw on pipelines and platforms that are already in
place but the established operators that run these are beginning
to plan to shut them down.
The government estimates that around 20 billion barrels of
oil and gas can still be retrieved from the British North Sea.
It plans to launch its next offshore licencing round in January.
Next year, Britain will also hold its 14th tender for
onshore oil and gas permits, a round that is expected to attract
high demand due to growing interest in shale gas exploration.
The round has been delayed by around four years after the
licensing process was suspended following earth tremors caused
by shale gas exploration, or fracking, in Lancashire, northwest
England.
