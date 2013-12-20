* Britain to install 53 million smart meters by 2020
* Households can save 24 pounds per year using meters
* Meter users trust their energy suppliers more
By Freya Berry
LONDON, Dec 20 As rising energy bills anger
British consumers, a government-led infrastructure project is
sparking hopes that the public will soon be able to take more
control over costs - by using smart meters.
In a 12 billion pound ($20 billion) project, 53 million
smart meters will be installed in homes and businesses across
Britain by 2020, making consumers aware of how much it is
costing them to use devices such as washing machines,
televisions or tumble dryers in real time.
The growing cost of using energy at home has blazed onto the
political battlefield ahead of a 2015 election.
Consumers have been outraged by a flurry of price rise
announcements this winter, prompting Britain's opposition Labour
party leader Ed Miliband to promise an energy price freeze for
20 months if he wins power.
The average home energy bill has more than doubled since
2004, hitting 1,315 pounds this year, according to British
energy watchdog Ofgem.
"Let's be honest here, everyone understands pounds and
pence, but not all of us - and I count myself in this sometimes
- understand kilowatt-hours," said Lawrence Slade, chief
operating officer of industry association Energy UK.
The government estimates the average British household can
save around 24 pounds per year by 2020 and 39 pounds by 2030 by
reducing their energy consumption using a smart meter.
Some 177,000 domestic meters have already been installed and
around half of the users surveyed by private energy comparer
uSwitch said the devices had helped them to cut down on energy
consumption.
Chemistry professor Andrea Sella from University College
London, who participated in a 2010-2012 smart meter pilot for
RWE npower, said his smart meter helped him to save
money.
The meter's in-home device (IHD) provided information on
usage with a "traffic light" system showing current energy price
levels fluctuating during the day depending on demand.
"Energy is effectively a tax: it's inescapable. It's like
death. Nobody can get out of it," Sella told Reuters.
"But we could see at any given moment what was going on, and
we could adjust, by saying let's not turn the dishwasher on but
do that later."
REGAINING TRUST
After years of rising bills, British consumers have grown
suspicious of the country's "Big Six" energy suppliers, often
accusing them of overcharging.
The "Big Six" are Centrica's British Gas, EDF Energy
, RWE npower, SSE, Scottish Power and E.ON
.
Putting consumers in charge of their energy use can help
suppliers regain trust as bills are calculated in a transparent
manner. Indeed, the uSwitch survey found that 10 percent of
smart meter users now trusted their energy suppliers more.
E.ON UK's head of smart transition, Jean Fiddes,
said the utility's loyalty rating had benefited from smart meter
usage.
The European Union has set member states an installation
target of 80 percent by 2020, but only 14 of the bloc's 28
countries have mandated a rollout.
Italy and Sweden have fully installed smart meters but
success ultimately depends on whether consumers use the
information gleaned.
"You've got to put (the information) in the palm of their
hand and make it really, really easy to use," said Mary Turner,
chief executive of AlertMe, which works with companies such as
British Gas to offer customers live usage information on their
smartphones and online.
Eurelectric, the industry association for European
utilities, estimates the smart meter market will be worth 30
billion euros ($41 billion) annually to the EU economy by 2030.
"The opportunity is there and it's really up to the industry
to grasp it and to bring consumers with us," Energy UK's Slade
said.