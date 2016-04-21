* More than 300 MW of capacity secured
* 12 companies win contracts
By Susanna Twidale
LONDON, April 21 A dozen British companies will
be paid to use electricity under a scheme National Grid will
launch next month aimed at balancing the system in summer, when
output is high from renewable energy sources such as wind and
solar.
National Grid said 12 companies have won contracts for the
Demand Turn Up scheme which will run from May until September.
"For the 2016 service period we have procured 309 megawatts
of Demand Turn Up," National Grid's Nick Blair, senior account
manager of the scheme, said in an email.
Under the scheme, companies will conduct some operations at
night or at midday when there is a lot of electricity generation
from wind farms and solar power plants.
As a part of the tender, companies were required to prove
they need to carry out such operations and that the electricity
would not be wasted.
National Grid declined to name the winning companies but
said an example could be a water firm shifting their pumping
processes to a time when supply is high but demand is low.
The scheme was also open to small scale power generators
that can also reduce their output at short notice, such as
combined heat and power units, which generate electricity as a
by-product of heating.
The companies will be paid 1.5 pounds per megawatt hour
(MWh) for participating in the scheme. They will be paid a
further 60-75 pounds/MWh if called upon to act.
British spot electricity prices currently trade
around 37 pounds/MWh.
In 2014 National Grid paid 10 million pounds ($14.43
million) to wind power generators to stop production when
electricity demand was low to ensure the system was not
oversupplied.
National Grid forecasts electricity demand will hit a record
low this summer.
Meanwhile renewable electricity output in Britain is rising.
It accounted for a record 25 percent of the country's generation
in 2015.
($1 = 0.6930 pounds)
