LONDON, April 26 Britain's largest power
producer EDF Energy and Dutch power company Eneco
will jointly develop an offshore wind project off the
south coast of England big enough to supply 800,000 homes with
electricity, the companies said on Thursday.
The joint venture will develop the Navitus Bay Offshore Wind
Project in a 50-50 partnership which could ultimately deliver
900-1200 megawatts of capacity, enough power to supply up to
820,000 homes when generating at full capacity.
Wind power generation is highly volatile and most wind farms
operate at an annual capacity average of around 30 percent.
"Investment in renewable energy projects is vital to
securing an affordable and sustainable future UK energy supply,"
Guy Madgwick, director of Eneco Wind UK , said in a statement.
The two companies will submit a planning application to the
Infrastructure Planning Commission by the end of 2013, after
collaborating on a programme of onshore and offshore
consultation with the local community.
The offshore wind farm, which will be built to the west of
the UK's Isle of Wight, will prevent the production of
approximately 1.2 million tonnes of CO2 each year, the companies
said.
The plan came as British Prime Minister David Cameron said
more than 20 companies had signed a partnership agreement to
turn the North Sea into a major renewable energy hub focusing on
offshore wind power.