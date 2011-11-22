* Energy demand to drop 5 pct between 2020 and 2030
* Power demand could rise 50 pct after 2030
* Gas demand could drop 50 pct after 2030
By Henning Gloystein and Oleg Vukmanovic
LONDON, Nov 22 Britain's total energy
supply from renewable sources is set to double to more than 30
percent between 2020 and 2030 if the government reaches its
climate and renewable energy policy targets, the National Grid
said on Tuesday.
Renewable energy generation is set to rise from 232
terawatt-hours (TWh) in 2020 to 474 TWh between 2020 and 2030, a
share of 33 percent of total supply, Britain's grid operator
said in its 'Gone Green Scenario', which is part of its UK
Future Energy Scenarios published on Tuesday.
During the same period, Britain's total energy demand is set
to drop by nearly 5 percent from 1,471 terawatt-hours (TWh) to
1,402 TWh.
In such a scenario, National Grid said it expected wholesale
electricity prices to rise from around 5 pence per kilowatt-hour
(kWh) in 2010 to over 10 pence a kWh by 2020, adding they would
"continue to track gas prices, with the proportion of gas-fired
generation remaining high for the majority of the forecast
period."
National Grid also said it expected costs of carbon during
phase 3 (2012 to 2020) of the European Union's Emissions
Trading Scheme (ETS) to increase.
In the Gone Green scenario, National Grid assumes the
renewable target for 2020 and the emissions targets for 2020,
2030 and 2050 would all be reached.
It said it expected economic recovery to average a moderate
2.3 percent annually between 2011 and 2026 in this scenario,
with fiscal austerity acting as a drag on the positive impact of
stronger exports.
POWER
In its Gone Green Scenario, National Grid said it expected
the first new nuclear reactors to be commissioned in 2019/2020,
the majority of existing coal-fired power plants to close by
2023, but 4 gigawatt (GW) of clean coal (carbon capture and
storage) to connect by that time too.
The report also said it expected existing gas-fired plants
to close at around 25 years of age, and a total of 13 GW of new
conventional gas plants to connect.
"The build-up of wind generation reaches 26 GW of wind
capacity in 2020 (17 GW offshore) and 47 GW (37 GW offshore) in
2030," the report said, adding marine power generation would
reach 4 GW in 2030.
GAS
Because of falling domestic gas production and stagnating
pipeline supplies from other European sources, National Grid
said the UK would become increasingly dependent on liquefied
natural gas (LNG) imports.
"LNG imports are shown to plateau at about 40 bcm (billion
cubic metres) or 70 percent of capacity," the report said.
"At these utilisation rates additional LNG import capacity
may be needed; if it is not built some of the current LNG supply
flexibility may be reduced."
Due to the global nature of LNG trading, National Grid said
its LNG outlook had a high degree of uncertainty.
POST 2030
Between 2030 and 2050, National Grid said the UK would
likely transform into a low carbon economy, but electricity
demand would be up sharply due to a broad use of electric cars.
"By 2050 the UK has transformed into a low carbon economy
with significant reductions in fossil fuel use for electricity
generation, heating and transport with the latter two delivered
by a significant electrification process," the report said.
"Due to electrification of large portions of the heat and
transport sectors, electricity generation has increased by over
50 percent from today."
Gas demand, by contrast, would be less than half today's and
primarily used for power generation, high temperature heat in
industry, and as a peak heating/balancing fuel, according to
National Grid.
OTHER SCENARIOS
Under a more pessimistic scenario, the report provides more
conservative assumptions of renewable generation growth.
In terms of generation connected to an electricity
distribution network, England and Wales will see less than 100
megawatts in renewable capacity built to 2030 while Scotland
could see less than 40 MW.
Wind capacity is expected to rise from the current level of
2.1 GW to 3.1 GW by 2030, with output rising from 5.4 TWh to 7.8
TWh over the same period.
In its 'Slow Progression' scenario there is a slower build
up of lower carbon generation and a greater reliance on
gas-fired plants.
The scenario also assumes slower advances with regard to new
technology, with carbon capture and storage (CCS) proving to be
uneconomical for large scale coal plants.
National Grid's most optimistic scenario of 'Accelerated
Growth' assumes rapid build-up of offshore wind due to expanded
supply-chains, higher carbon prices and strong government
stimulus.
Under this model, a significant chunk of coal plants close
due to environmental legislation and age, but gas plant
lifespans are extended to backstop huge new wind capacity.
The build-up of wind generation reaches 42 GW of wind
capacity in 2020 (33 GW offshore) and 59 GW (49 GW offshore) in
2030.