LONDON Nov 20 Britain will outline the minimum
prices that utilities will get for generating electricity from
nuclear and renewable sources in June next year, the government
said on Tuesday, a move that prolongs uncertainty for investors.
Secretary of State for Energy and Climate Change Edward
Davey told an influential parliamentary committee that the
minimum price new nuclear power stations and windfarms can
receive for selling into the grid would be published in June
2013 and would apply until 2017, when prices would be subject to
revision.
Britain will introduce its long-awaited Electricity Market
Reform bill early next week, Davey told the committee.
Around 330 billion pounds ($525.18 billion) of investment
will be needed in Britain's energy infrastructure by 2030,
according to a report last month from the London School of
Economics, and some investors had been hoping minimum prices for
particular types of generation would be outlined this month.
Minimum prices for particular types of electricity
generation "will be based on the evidence of the costs," Davey
said.
Analysts say the cost of market entry for new nuclear power
plants is around 140 pounds per megawatt-hour (MWh), which is
comparable to offshore wind farms.
The current price for wholesale electricity is around 47
pounds per MWh.
Offshore wind benefits from generous government subsidies,
but Britain has ruled out giving subsidies to investors in the
nuclear industry.
Meanwhile, Davey said the parties in Britain's ruling
coalition had not yet agreed whether a 2030 decarbonisation
target would be included in next week's bill.
Another committee that advises the government on climate
change earlier this year recommended that Britain adopt a target
that would compel electricity to be produced at no more than 50g
of CO2/kW by 2030.
British media last week reported that ministers in the
coalition government were opposed to a threshold because it
could mean no new fossil fuel power stations could be built
unless they capture and bury carbon.
"My personal view is that there are attractions to
decarbonisation by 2030. I am not going to prejudge outcome of
discussions. But a lot of people in industry think this is a
good idea," Davey said.