* Coal provided a third of UK electricity in 2014
* New gas plants and nuclear must be built
* Government to unveil new direction for energy policy
By Susanna Twidale
LONDON, Nov 18 Britain must move away from dirty
and aging coal-fired power stations and encourage new gas and
nuclear power plants, its energy minister will say on Wednesday
when unveiling a new direction for energy policy in the country.
"It cannot be satisfactory for an advanced economy like the
UK to be relying on polluting, carbon intensive 50-year-old
coal-fired power stations," Secretary of State for Energy and
Climate Change Amber Rudd will say, according to embargoed
excerpts of the speech she will deliver at the Institution of
Civil Engineers.
Coal-fired power plants provided around one third of
Britain's electricity last year but many of its aging plants
have been due to close over the next decade due to tightening
European Union environmental standards and as weak electricity
prices make them uneconomical.
Britain hopes to bridge the supply gap with new lower-carbon
gas and nuclear power plants which will also help it to meet a
legally binding target to cut its carbon dioxide emissions by
2050 to 80 percent below 1990 levels.
"One of the greatest and most cost-effective contributions
we can make to emission reductions in electricity is by
replacing coal fired power stations with gas," Rudd will say.
Gas plants emit almost half the amount of carbon dioxide per
megawatt produced as coal plants.
European utilities have struggled to invest in new plants
across the bloc and are instead having to make savings and look
for new ways to drive profits as their decades-old model of
centralised, predictable energy production and consumption comes
up against falling power prices and reduced consumption.
Rudd said new gas and nuclear plants will be vital to secure
Britain's electricity supplies in the future.
It is unclear whether she will on Wednesday launch any new
policies to incentivise companies to build plants.
(Reporting by Susanna Twidale; Editing by Mark Potter)