LONDON Jan 7 The British government on
Wednesday told energy companies and airlines to pass on a steep
fall in oil prices to consumers, saying it was considering
whether action was needed to force firms to do so.
Four months before a May 7 national election energy prices
are a politically sensitive topic, with consumers' living
standards only just starting to recover from a prolonged period
of economic stagnation.
A glut in global oil supplies has caused Brent crude prices
to more than halve in a little more than six months, prompting
the government to examine whether firms who are benefiting from
the fall are lowering their prices.
The finance ministry said it was conducting an internal
study of industries like utilities and airlines to determine
whether any action needed to be taken.
On Tuesday, finance minister George Osborne highlighted on
Twitter that oil prices were their lowest in five years. "Vital
this is passed on to families at petrol pumps, through utility
bills and air fares," he added.
Prices at petrol pumps dropped to their lowest since January
2010 on Tuesday.
