LONDON Nov 10 First Utility, one of Britain's
biggest independent energy suppliers, said on Thursday it
expects the government to intervene in the country's electricity
market to keep a lid on soaring bills.
Energy bills have doubled in Britain over the past decade to
around 1,200 pounds ($1,640) a year, leading to allegations that
utilities were overcharging customers.
"I think the government will do something to intervene in
the market," Ed Kamm, UK managing director at First Utility, one
of the independent firms seeking to win market share from the
incumbent "Big Six" energy suppliers, told Reuters on the
sidelines of the Energy UK conference in London.
"It's unclear what that would be, but Theresa May set out
her stall at the (ruling Conservative party) conference and said
she wanted to do something about people on high tariffs so we
expect the government to take some action," he said.
May, the prime minister, said last month it was unfair that
most British energy consumers were stuck on the most expensive
tariffs, and warned that the government could intervene when
markets are dysfunctional.
The government has not given details of its plans, but
energy analysts have suggested it could force companies to
switch customers to their cheapest tariffs when contracts end.
Utilities have denied overcharging, but the Competition and
Markets Authority (CMA) found that British households overpaid
1.4 billion pounds ($1.7 billion) a year from 2012 to 2015
because of uncompetitive standard tariffs to which about 70
percent of the largest companies' customers are subscribed.
The CMA in June ordered Britain's largest energy suppliers
to cap some of their most expensive tariffs.
Mark Hodges, chief executive of Centrica's British
Gas, one of Britain's largest energy suppliers, said at the
event the CMA measures should be given time to work in order to
improve the market.
Peter Atherton, associate and analyst at Cornwall Energy,
said recent political events, such as the vote by Britons to
leave the European Union and the U.S. presidential election
victory by Donald Trump, showed governments could not afford to
risk ignoring populist topics such as high energy prices.
"Ultimately there is only one answer when the government is
faced with the decision to force something very unpopular on the
electorate or screw the investor," he said.
($1 = 0.8047 pounds)
(Additional reporting by Peter Hobson; Editing by Dale Hudson)