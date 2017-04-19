By Nina Chestney
| LONDON, April 19
LONDON, April 19 The British government will
show "decisive action" on rising energy bills when it publishes
its response to a Competition and Markets Authority
investigation into the retail energy market, energy minister
Greg Clark said on Wednesday.
The government will publish the response "very shortly" but
the announcement on Monday of a General Election in June could
mean the response is not finalised on time, Greg Clark,
Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy,
told a parliamentary committee.
The government has said it would release a green paper on
competition in consumer markets this spring, in which measures
to address rising retail energy bills are expected.
"The response you will see will be muscular and strong and
apply to all companies who are disadvantaging consumers in this
way," Clark said.
(Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Susan Fenton)