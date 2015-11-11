* World Energy Council cuts UK rating to AAB
* Downgrade comes after Britain cut subsidies
* WEC says UK needs to be more transparent
Nov 11 Britain has lost its top-notch energy
policy rating from the U.N.-accredited World Energy Council
after the government prematurely cut some renewable energy
subsidies, creating uncertainty about how it will address
support in future.
The World Energy Council has downgraded Britain to an AAB
rating, from AAA, in its annual "energy trilemma index", which
ranks countries' energy and climate policies based on the issues
of energy security, equity and sustainability.
The downgrade reflects the damage the subsidy cuts have
caused to Britain's reputation as an attractive renewable energy
market.
Earlier this year Britain scrapped subsidies for onshore
wind farms, closed support for small-scale solar projects and
changed the way other renewable energy projects qualify for
payments, saying they were becoming too costly for taxpayers.
"The UK government must give more predictability to
investors in the way the electricity market reforms are
progressed," said Joan MacNaughton, executive chair of the World
Energy Trilemma study.
Britain rewards low-carbon energy projects, such as wind
farms, through a contracts-for-difference mechanism that
predetermines a minimum price for electricity generated.
"More transparency is needed about the future approach to
contracts for difference and the levy control framework,"
MacNaughton said.
The levy control framework helps determine the government's
budget to allocate subsidies to low-carbon energy projects.
The changes in government support for renewable energy have
already cost hundreds of jobs in Britain and the prospect of
lower returns is expected to scare off renewable energy
investors.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Susan Fenton)