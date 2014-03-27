LONDON, March 27 Britain ordered a full
anti-trust investigation into its energy market on Thursday
after regulators detected signs of tacit price coordination,
kicking off a process that could lead to some of the biggest
suppliers being broken up.
The country's big six energy companies - SSE,
Scottish Power, Centrica, RWE npower,
E.ON and EDF Energy - control around 95
percent of the retail market.
Prime Minister David Cameron ordered a review of competition
last October following public outrage over high energy bills.
Below is a summary of the main findings, which indicate the
market is not competitive enough.
POSSIBLE TACIT COORDINATION
Regulators found signs of tacit coordination through the
timing and size of price changes and the fact suppliers pass on
price rises more quickly than price cuts. The review found no
evidence of explicit price-fixing, but said signs indicated
competition was being hampered.
INCUMBENCY ADVANTAGES
The big six suppliers all have a high proportion of
customers who never, or rarely switch tariffs. The companies are
able to charge these customers higher prices.
PROFITABILITY
Between 2009 and 2012, retail profits within the sector rose
from 233 million pounds ($385.95 million) to 1.1 billion pounds
and overall profits for the big six went from 3 billion pounds
to 3.7 billion pounds. The regulators also said they question
whether a 5 percent profit margin, which the big six defend, is
fair.
NEW ENTRANTS
The vertical integration of the big six suppliers, meaning
they all own production as well as supply businesses, makes it
difficult for new entrants who do not own such assets to compete
against them. The share of independent energy suppliers has now
grown to 5 percent, but barriers remain that prevent their
expansion.
WEAK CUSTOMER RESPONSE
The review showed that 43 percent of consumers did not trust
their energy suppliers to be open and transparent, an increase
from 29 percent in 2012. Despite the discontent, the rate of
users switching supplier remains low.
($1 = 0.6037 British Pounds)
