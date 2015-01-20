(Releads to add context, adds background)
LONDON Jan 20 Scottish Power on Tuesday became
the third big British energy supplier to announce household gas
price cuts in the wake of a fall in wholesale costs, raising
pressure on three other rivals to follow suit.
Scottish Power, owned by Spain's Iberdrola, said it
would cut average household gas prices by 4.8 percent from Feb.
20, reducing customers' average annual gas bills by 33 pounds
($50).
"We are pleased to be able to pass on this price reduction
to our customers," said Neil Clitheroe, Scottish Power's CEO of
Retail and Generation.
The move follows price reductions announced by rival
suppliers Centrica and E.ON this week and
last. It puts pressure on the remaining members of the so-called
'Big Six' suppliers, EDF Energy, SSE and RWE
npower, to do the same.
Wholesale crude and gas prices in Europe have taken a tumble
in recent months on the back of a global supply glut, reducing
purchase costs for utilities.
Finance minister George Osborne, gearing up for a May
general election, urged energy companies earlier this month to
pass on those savings to customers, saying action could be taken
if they failed to do so.
($1 = 0.6598 pounds)
Reporting by Karolin Schaps, Editing by Mark Trevelyan