* Gas from shale is said to have more carbon footprint
* Method of extracting shale gas pollutes ground water
By Oleg Vukmanovic
LONDON, Nov 23 Britain must choose between
meeting its climate change targets or exploiting vast untapped
shale gas resources in the north of England since the two goals
are incompatible, a new study has found.
The carbon cost of developing just 20 percent of shale
reserves identified under Lancashire would blow about 15 percent
of the UK government's greenhouse gas emissions budget through
to 2050, a new study from the Tyndall Centre for Climate Change
Research in Manchester shows.
Britain would almost certainly have to renege on its legally
binding climate change commitments if it gives the go-ahead to
extensive shale gas production in the UK, the report says.
Large-scale extraction of shale gas cannot be reconciled
with the climate change commitments enshrined in the Copenhagen
Accord of 2009, it said.
The report, commissioned by the Co-operative Group, also
says the UK's regulatory system is not currently fit for
adequately controlling the environmental risks, including
groundwater contamination, that would occur if full scale
extraction involving to up to 3,000 wells were to proceed.
"It is shocking how little scrutiny and thoughtful
consideration has been demonstrated by the UK government and its
environmental agencies when it comes to shale gas," Paul
Monaghan, head of social goals at the Co-operative said.
"Not least because, evidence is now emerging which indicates
that gas derived from shale may have a significantly greater
carbon footprint than previously thought, seriously questioning
whether it can play any role in the transition to a low carbon
economy," Monaghan said.
New drilling techniques have helped transform U.S. energy
markets with the advent of cheap shale gas production methods
led by technological advances.
UK firm Cuadrilla Resources hopes to emulate the U.S.
example by unlocking unconventional reserves of gas it has
identified in Lanchashire.
Shale gas is extracted by pumping vast quantities of water
and chemicals at high pressure deep underground, grinding shale
rocks until trapped gas is released.
Environmentalists on both sides of the Atlantic have lobbied
politicians to ban the system, called fracking on concerns it
leads to pollution of ground water and leakage of gas into the
atmosphere, adding to the carbon cost of shale drilling.
The Lichfield-based company has said its site near
Blackpool had 200 trillion cubic feet of gas in place, enough to
cover UK demand for years.
However, experts questioned the size of the find, and a
financing conducted by a key shareholder in Cuadrilla suggested
gas reserves were below the company's estimate.
(Editing by James Jukwey)