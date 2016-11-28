* Lots of interest in supplier tender - Ofgem
* GB Energy no longer trading after price rise, inability to
hedge
* Those without trading partner, production are at risk
By Karolin Schaps and Susanna Twidale
LONDON, Nov 28 Britain's biggest energy
suppliers have submitted bids to take over 160,000 customers
left behind by bankrupt energy provider GB Energy, which
collapsed on Saturday after being caught out by rising market
prices.
All of Britain's Big Six energy suppliers, EDF Energy
, Innogy's Npower, E.ON, Scottish
Power, SSE and Centrica's British Gas,
have submitted bids in a tender run by regulator Ofgem to supply
GB Energy's customers, sources familiar with the matter said.
Npower confirmed it had submitted a bid. Centrica, EDF
Energy, SSE, E.ON and Scottish Power declined to comment.
"We've had lots of interest (in the tender)," said a
spokeswoman for Ofgem, which has up to 14 days to choose a new
supplier for GB Energy's customers.
GB Energy said on Saturday that it was no longer trading
after a quick rise in energy prices and its inability to forward
buy energy meant its business had become untenable.
In recent months, energy suppliers had grown increasingly
concerned about the possibility of a small supplier going under
as wholesale power and gas prices have spiked ahead of the
peak-demand period in winter.
"Those which don't have the backing of a large trading
partner or their own generation sites could be vulnerable," said
Juliet Davenport, chief executive of green energy supplier Good
Energy, which has its own power production.
Good Energy has not submitted a bid to take over GB Energy
customers, a spokesman said.
Many smaller energy providers, such as First Utility or Ovo
Energy, have hired established trading businesses, in these two
cases Shell, to run energy procurement and hedging.
Ofgem updated its rules last month, allowing any supplier
stepping in to take over customers of a bankrupt supplier to
recoup the cost of reimbursing outstanding customer credits by
increasing energy bills.
Analysts at Moody's said they estimate GB Energy's customer
deposits to be less than 10 million pounds ($12.4 million).
($1 = 0.8051 pounds)
(Editing by Susan Fenton)