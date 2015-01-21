LONDON Jan 21 Britain's energy regulator is
introducing a code of practice for price comparison websites to
make it easier for consumers to find better deals, at a time
when power prices are high on the political agenda ahead of a
national election.
Price comparison sites allow customers to check whether they
could be paying less for their gas and electricity.
Under the new Confidence Code, which goes live in March, the
websites will have to show all tariffs available and make it
clear which energy providers they have commission arrangements
with.
"Comparison sites are a great place to start energy
shopping, but customers need to feel confident that the sites
are providing information they can trust," said Rachel Fletcher,
a senior partner at regulator Ofgem, in an emailed statement.
Wholesale crude and gas prices in Europe have fallen in
recent months due to a global supply glut, reducing some of the
purchase costs the utilities incur and making the cost of energy
a battleground for the country's politicians in the run-up to
May's election.
Energy Secretary Ed Davey has encouraged people to look for
better deals by switching energy providers.
The opposition Labour Party said it would try to introduce a
law to give the regulator the power to force firms to cut prices
in response to falls in wholesale costs.
Three of Britain's energy providers, Centrica, E.ON
and Scottish Power, owned by Spain's Iberdrola
, have announced price cuts in the past two weeks.
That has put pressure on the remaining members of the 'Big
Six' suppliers, EDF Energy, SSE and RWE npower
, to do the same.
