By William James
| LONDON, April 24
British Prime Minister David
Cameron's Conservative party on Thursday pledged to end
government subsidies for onshore wind farms if it wins a
national election next year, saying many voters did not want any
more of them.
Michael Fallon, a Conservative energy minister, said that
onshore wind still had a role to play in helping Britain meet
its energy needs and renewable energy targets, but that the
industry no longer required government subsidies.
"We now have enough bill payer-funded onshore wind in the
pipeline to meet our renewable energy commitments and there's no
requirement for any more," said Fallon, in comments released by
his office.
"That's why the next Conservative government will end any
additional bill payer subsidy for onshore wind, and give local
councils the decisive say on any new wind farms."
The government cut proposed subsidies to support the
development of onshore wind late last year, but boosted support
for offshore wind. A growing list of companies have recently
scaled back plans to build both offshore and onshore wind
capacity in Britain.
The future of onshore wind has divided the country's
government with Cameron's junior coalition partner, the Liberal
Democrats, keen to encourage investment in all forms of
renewable energy.
But the Conservative party, whose support base is
concentrated in rural communities in the south-east of England
where many voters say wind farms are noisy and spoil the
landscape, has gone off the technology.
Thursday's announcement cited opposition from local
communities.
The Conservatives, the senior partner in the two-party
coalition, trail the opposition Labour party in polls by about 4
percentage points. Labour leader Ed Miliband said this month
that Britons had to embrace onshore and offshore wind farms.
