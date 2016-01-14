(Refiles to add dropped letter)
LONDON Jan 14 London's financial district
launched a push on Thursday to encourage pension and insurance
funds to invest more in green bonds and help the fledgling
sector grow in Britain.
Green bonds were pioneered by the World Bank and refer to
the issuance of $100 billion of debt so far worldwide for
funding clean energy or low-carbon infrastructure projects like
water treatment, and wind and solar farms.
"We are looking at how can the financial world do more to
support this. It's a minuscule part of the overall bond market
at the moment," said Roger Gifford, chair of the new Green
Finance Initiative launched on Thursday at an event hosted by
the City of London Corporation.
The green bond market was more active in Paris and New York
than in London, and Gifford said the initial focus of the
campaign will be on creating a framework for the sector.
While green bonds are no different from other bonds, to
qualify they must finance environmentally sound projects, but
there are differing views across the world on what this means.
"It's about creating the standards, framework, accreditation
procedures and international guidelines between countries and
agencies, which further green issuance that takes heed of those
principles," Gifford told Reuters.
"It will take time to get workable standards in place that
people feel they are able to use. One country's green is not
another country's green," for former mayor of the City of London
added.
The City of London, the municipal authority which runs the
traditional "square mile" financial district in Britain's
capital, wants the Green Finance Initiative to replicate similar
campaigns to make the capital a centre for Islamic finance and
Renminbi trading.
