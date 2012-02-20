* Rivers, reservoirs running low after two dry winters
* Wheat price rise, household water restrictions fears
* Minister hosts drought talks
LONDON, Feb 20 Large parts of Britain are
facing a drought this year after groundwater reached levels not
seen for more than 35 years, which could spell restrictions for
farmers and households.
Rivers, canals and reservoirs are running low after a second
dry winter in a row, with some areas receiving less than 70
percent of normal amounts.
Ministers are meeting on Monday with water companies, the
environment agency, weather forecasters and agricultural bodies
to see what can be done to mitigate its impact and prevent
future droughts.
"Unfortunately ... there is a high risk that parts of the
country will almost certainly be in drought next summer,"
Environment Secretary Caroline Spelman said on her department's
website.
While Scotland has seen its heaviest rainfall since records
began 100 years ago and Wales and northwest England have been
relatively wet, other parts of England have had their driest 12
months on record, with central and eastern England particularly
affected.
Central England has seen about 70 percent of its average
rainfall, or less.
Two water companies, Anglian Water and Southern
Water, have been forced to apply for drought permits,
allowing them to take water from new sources.
South East Water has applied for a drought order,
which goes further and restricts the non-essential use of water.
About 65,000 properties are at risk of standpipes or rota cuts
to supply.
Unless England sees more rainfall, many more households face
rationing, such as hosepipe bans, though authorities are not yet
talking about people having to queue for water, as they did in
many parts of Britain during a heatwave in 1976.
There is also a concern that food prices may rise if
Britain's wheat production is damaged, as well as other
foodstuffs.
"While last year it was principally the farmers that were
affected by the dry winter ... I think it is more likely that
the public water supply will be affected unless we have
substantial rainfall between now and the summer," Spelman told
BBC radio.
She said a hosepipe ban had only been prevented last year
because the water industry had invested in reducing leakages by
36 percent since the mid-1990s.
The dry weather has led to a higher-than-average number of
environmental incidents such as fish being rescued, algal
blooms, reduced cereal and potato yields, wildfires, and
navigation restrictions.
Meanwhile, Britain has had unusually good soft fruit crops.
Monday's meeting will discuss how water companies can better
detect leaks, how farmers can share water resources and how
livestock farmers can plan ahead for fodder and bedding
supplies.
Transporting water to affected areas will not be on the
agenda as it is expensive to carry over large distances, Spelman
said.
The environment department is also working with agricultural
and food sectors to improve irrigation technology, and develop
more water efficient crops and markets for drought affected
produce.