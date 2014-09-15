* Parliamentary committee examines 10 areas of environment
* Three are 'red', showing deterioration since 2010
* Seven are 'amber', showing progress unsatisfactory
By Nina Chestney
LONDON, Sept 16 British lawmakers say the
government is doing a worse job of reducing air pollution,
preventing flooding and protecting wildlife than it was four
years ago, according to a report published on Tuesday.
The Environmental Audit Committee's report scored the
government according to the progress it has made in 10 areas of
the environment. Those included air pollution, emissions and
climate change, forests, flooding and coastal protection,
resource efficiency and water availability.
The parliamentary committee assigned a traffic-light score
to each environmental area. Red shows a deterioration in the
area since 2010; amber shows "unsatisfactory progress" and green
shows "satisfactory progress".
The areas of air pollution, biodiversity and flooding were
of particular concern and were classified as red risks. The
remaining seven were amber.
"In none of the 10 environmental areas we have examined is
satisfactory progress being made despite the necessary urgency,"
the report said.
Britain has been failing to meet European Union limits on
nitrogen dioxide, which is produced by diesel engines and is
harmful to respiratory systems.
In July, the European Union's top court heard that London
and two other densely populated areas in Britain will not meet
the EU limits until after 2030, 20 years after the original
deadline.
The quality of Britain's air remains a "major environmental
gap", according to the report.
In December last year, 2.4 million properties in Britain
were at risk of flooding from rivers or the sea and 3 million
were at risk from surface water, the report said.
Winter storms in 2013-14 resulted in widespread flooding and
hundreds of millions of pounds of damage and the government's
response was seen as slow to the crisis.
On biodiversity, three out of four types of bird populations
are deteriorating in Britain, and invasive species are on the
rise, the committee said.
Further work is needed to develop plans for species on
national and EU lists of concern and legislation on invasive
species needs to be tightened.
All in all, the government must commit to improve the
situation in all environmental areas, if not in the current term
of Parliament (2010-2015), then in the next, the committee said.
"A dedicated, wide-ranging Environmental Strategy is needed,
overseen by a new Office for Environmental Responsibility to
ensure the Government meets the requirements to protect human
health and the natural world," Joan Walley, the committee's
chairwoman, said in a statement.
The strategy should set out principles to improve
environmental protection over the next five, 10 and 25 years and
include actions by both central and local government.
