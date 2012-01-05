* E.ON to also buy 30 pct on N2EX to cover retail sales

* SSE has pledged to sell all power on market by end March

LONDON Jan 5 German utility E.ON have signed an agreement to trade more than 30 percent of its UK-based power generation on the day-ahead auction of the N2EX power exchange, the company said.

The utility added it will also buy a matching volume in electricity from the exchange to cover its retail sales.

"We want to see a credible and sustainable auction index that can be relied upon consistently - achieving this will give the confidence to new participants to take part in the auction and related OTC (over-the-counter) contracts," said E.ON UK Chief Executive Tony Cocker in a statement late on Wednesday.

The agreement follows UK utility SSE's commitment in October to sell all of its power generation on the day-ahead market by the end of March.

Britain's 'Big Six' utilities have come under increasing pressure from the government and energy regulator Ofgem to open their power generation to third parties to allow smaller companies access to the market.

Ofgem has proposed to force the largest producers to auction off up to 20 percent of the electricity they generate to boost competition.

The N2EX power exchange, owned by NASDAQ OMX Commodities, was launched in early 2010 as a platform to offer day-ahead electricity auctions to the British power market.

It has 34 trading members including large power producers such as EDF Energy and Centrica, trading houses and banks like Barclays and Deutsche Bank.