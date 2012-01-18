* Biomass unit to open early 2013 at Ironbridge

* Plant to shut down by end-2015 under EU law

* RWE npower to open similar plant this month

LONDON, Jan 18 German utility E.ON plans to convert one of two 500 megawatt units at its coal-fired Ironbridge power plant in Britain to use biomass and may decide to convert the second unit as well, the company said on Wednesday.

The modernised unit will start operating in early 2013 to produce electricity using wood pellets but will keep the ability to burn coal for up to 20 percent of its capacity.

Despite the modernisation, the Ironbridge power plant will have to shut down by the end of 2015 under EU-wide regulation that bans highly polluting power plants, called the Large Combustion Plant Directive (LCPD).

"This conversion will enable us to secure a level of employment at the site until the end of 2015 as well as deliver a significant reduction in the amount of CO2 emitted by the plant," Tim Forrest, director of biomass at E.ON, said.

The utility on Wednesday applied for the construction of a fuel store on the Ironbridge site, which could hold enough supply to power both units with biomass, a spokesman said.

The wood pellets used in the new plant will come from North America.

E.ON follows in the footsteps of rival RWE npower, which will this month open its own biomass converted coal plant at Tilbury in Essex.

RWE npower's plant is also due to shut down by the end of 2015 under the LCPD legislation.