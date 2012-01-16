* 3.7 million E.ON customers to see power price cuts
* Pressure on Scottish Power to also cut energy bills
LONDON Jan 16 Germany's E.ON
said it would cut UK power bills by 6 percent from Feb. 27
following a drop in wholesale prices, leaving only major energy
supplier Scottish Power to adjust retail tariffs after four
rivals also slashed bills last week.
Around 3.7 million of E.ON's domestic customers will see
reduced electricity tariffs from the end of February, while gas
prices will remain unchanged.
"Reductions over the last few months in the wholesale price
that we pay for our customers' energy have now allowed us to
help as many of our customers as possible by cutting our
electricity price," said Tony Cocker, E.ON UK chief executive,
on Monday.
EDF Energy, Centrica, SSE and RWE
npower also announced reduced prices last week, with
some cutting electricity tariffs and other decreasing gas
prices.
British wholesale electricity and gas prices have fallen
around 10 percent since the autumn, when suppliers last raised
consumer bills, as above-normal temperatures and the weakening
economy have weighed on gas and power consumption.
The 'Big Six' energy suppliers - EDF Energy, RWE npower,
E.ON, Scottish Power, Centrica and SSE - increased
tariffs between August and November last year, passing on steep
rises in wholesale prices, which helped drive UK inflation rates
to a three-year high in September.
Iberdrola-owned Scottish Power is the only large supplier to
not have made a price cut announcement.
"With cuts from five of the Big Six, the spotlight is now on
Scottish Power as the last of the major suppliers to act," said
Adam Scorer, director of policy consumer lobby group Consumer
Focus.