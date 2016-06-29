TOULOUSE, France, June 29 Aircraft leasing giant
AerCap is not worried about the impact on its business
of Britain voting to leave the European Union because it and
other leasing companies can move airplanes around in times of
crisis, a senior executive said.
"I think it is too early for us or anyone else to opine on
how Brexit is going to play out," Philip Scruggs, AerCap's
president and chief operating officer, told Reuters.
"But I can tell you that the aircraft leasing business is
set up to deal with temporary issues in geographic areas whether
it is Russia or Brazil or UK or Europe. North America was slow
for 10 years and then it has been on fire the last three years.
"So it won't affect us because that is our business, to move
airplanes around in times of crisis. And frankly our customer
base in the UK is a pretty strong customer base. I am not
worried."
Scruggs said the company did not expect Brexit to affect
AerCap's financials negatively. "The UK for us represents less
than 5 percent of revenues," he said.
Scruggs was speaking after Ethiopian Airlines took delivery
of a new Airbus A350, the first European long-haul
plane to be added recently to the fleet of the airline, which
traditionally operates Boeing jets.
The aircraft is on lease from Dutch-registered AerCap.
AerCap shares rose 3 percent on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Aaron Maasho, Writing by Tim Hepher. Editing by
Jane Merriman)