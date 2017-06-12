BERLIN, June 12 Germany will apply to host the
London-based regulators European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the
European Banking Authority (EBA) following Britain's departure
from the European Union, a government spokesman said on Monday.
Rival European cities face a multi-month fight to host the
two European regulators that will have to leave post-Brexit
London. EU officials have set out procedures for determining the
new locations for the agencies via a stepped voting system.
German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said it was
unclear when the remaining 27 EU members would decide on a joint
position on the regulators, but Berlin was aiming for a deal at
the EU summit later this month.
According to an EU paper, member states will be asked to
decide on new homes for EMA and EBA by October 2017.
The voting process will start with a verdict on the EMA, the
larger of the two bodies, and the country selected for this body
will not be able to host the banking watchdog as well.
Countries have until July 31 to submit bids for both
agencies and the voting session will take place on the sidelines
of a meeting of European affairs ministers in October, according
the 18-page May 19 paper seen by Reuters.
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Andrea Shalal)