By Agnieszka Flak and Ben Hirschler
MILAN/LONDON, July 5 Milan's new mayor Giuseppe
Sala will fly into London on Wednesday, stepping up a battle
between European cities competing to wrest two prestigious
European Union agencies from London in the wake of Britain's
vote to leave the bloc.
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the European Banking
Authority (EBA) together employ more than 1,000 skilled staff
from across the EU. Both are expected to relocate as a result of
the so-called Brexit decision.
The agencies are prized not only for jobs but also for their
potential to act as hubs for finance and pharmaceuticals, two of
Europe's most important industries.
That has set off a battle from Madrid to Stockholm to Warsaw
as EU members seek to grab one or other organisation, in the
knowledge that banks and drugmakers will want to maintain close
ties with key regulators.
Sala will meet the heads of the EBA and EMA during his
one-day trip, which was arranged by the Italian ambassador in
London, the mayor's office said.
Both bodies have Italians in top positions, with former Bank
of Italy regulator Andrea Enria chairing the EBA and a one-time
head of the Italian Medicines Agency, Guido Rasi, the executive
director of the EMA.
They also have a lot of Italians working for them in London.
Sala's sales pitch for Milan includes the city's attractive
lifestyle and convenient location, as well as the former Expo
trade fair area he believes would make an ideal location for the
EU bodies.
Still, the decision on the future location of the EBA and
EMA will ultimately come down to horse-trading between European
politicians and other cities are also keen.
The EBA, which employs 160 staff, has already said it will
have to move and an EU official said last week it would likely
relocate to either Paris or Frankfurt.
Its departure from Britain highlights how London's financial
district can expect to be frozen out of EU financial regulation,
and possibly from Europe's capital markets, depending on the
terms of Brexit.
Governments in Italy and Spain base their case in part on
the belief that they do not have their fair share of big EU
organisations, while Poland argues it is time to recognise the
importance of central European nations outside the euro zone.
Spain's Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria
last week announced the establishment of a working group to bid
for the EBA and EMA.
Others lobbying in the wings for the EBA include Amsterdam,
Luxembourg, Dublin and Vienna, while Stockholm and Copenhagen
are both keen to house the EMA.
The EMA, which employs 890 people including temporary staff,
says it is still awaiting guidance from Brussels on its future.
But many pharmaceutical executives believe it will have to move
once Britain invokes Article 50, the EU treaty clause triggering
exit negotiations.
The big concern for the drugs industry is that a move from
London could disrupt the work of the agency, which has acted as
a one-stop-shop for drug approvals for two decades and also
relies heavily on input from British experts.
"A rushed move will be very disruptive. We need to ensure
the integrity of the regulatory system," Richard Bergstrom,
director general of the European Federation of the
Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations, told Reuters.
