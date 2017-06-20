By Gabriela Baczynska
LUXEMBOURG, June 20 Richer western EU states
locked horns with their poorer eastern peers on Tuesday over who
should host the bloc's London-based regulators for banking and
drugs after Brexit.
Several of the 27 remaining EU states have already signalled
they could take on the European Banking Authority (EBA) and the
European Medicines Agency (EMA) - bodies that together employ
more than 1,000 people.
"This is a difficult discussion because for the first time
since the Brexit decision, this theme is actually dividing the
27 whereas so far our strength in facing Brexit has been in our
unity," one senior EU diplomat said.
"Eventually it will be a political decision with a lot of
horse-trading behind the scenes."
Arriving at an EU ministerial meeting on the matter on
Tuesday, Luxembourg's Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn made a
play for the EBA, saying his country was already a European
financial hub.
Germany and Ireland have already said they would apply to
host both bodies, though diplomats say they would not go to any
single country.
The newer member states in the east of the bloc who have
joined since 2004 say they host fewer common EU bodies and want
this disparity addressed.
Officially the meeting in Luxembourg is focused
technicalities - ministers will work out a procedure for
deciding the agencies' location. Those rules will be finalised
and endorsed when EU leaders meet for a summit in Brussels on
Thursday and Friday.
The bloc's executive European Commission would then prepare
criteria for the choice though, diplomats said, some ministers
wanted the Brussels-based EU political capital to go further and
assess potential candidates, or even draw up a shortlist.
Barcelona, Milan, Copenhagen and Dublin have all started
campaigning to host the EMA, which has an annual budget of $360
million.
Frankfurt, Paris, Amsterdam, Vienna, Lyon and Strasbourg are
among the cities wanting the EBA, whose 160 London-based
employees write and coordinate banking rules across the bloc.
EU officials said the bloc would have to consider a range of
criteria including logistical support and infrastructure, though
eastern states have said that would favour the wealthier west.
One of the proposed criteria would ensure geographical
spread.
Countries have until the end of July to propose cities
before EU states vote, first on the medical, then on the banking
authority. A senior EU official said the final
decision was expected in October.
