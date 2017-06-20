(Adds quote in second paragraph)
By Gabriela Baczynska
LUXEMBOURG, June 20 European Union states locked
horns on Tuesday over moving the bloc's London-based regulators
for banking and drugs after Brexit, a test of unity for the 27
remaining members, most of which have expressed interest in
hosting them.
"Despite the high political dimension, we are committed to
ensuring a successful outcome and hence the unity among the EU
27 remains our priority," said Malta's Helena Dalli, who chaired
a meeting of EU ministers on the issue.
But the ministers, meeting in Luxembourg, failed to agree on
procedure for choosing the new sites for the European Banking
Authority (EBA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA), which
together employ more than 1,000 people.
Germany and Ireland are among states to have already said
they will apply to host both bodies, though diplomats say both
will not go to one single country.
The newer member states in former communist eastern Europe,
which have joined since 2004, complain they host fewer common EU
bodies and want this disparity addressed.
The EU's executive European Commission will propose a set of
criteria to choose the new locations, including logistical
support, infrastructure, and access to the labour market and
medical care for the employees' relatives.
Eastern bloc members say these criteria favour the wealthier
west and say a geographical spread of sites should also be taken
into account.
Italy withheld its consent on Tuesday, saying the Commission
should go further and shortlist several of the most eligible
sites. The Netherlands also had reservations, diplomats said.
UNITY OF 27
"This is a difficult discussion because for the first time
since the Brexit decision, this theme is actually dividing the
27 whereas so far our strength in facing Brexit has been in our
unity," one senior EU diplomat said.
"Eventually it will be a political decision with a lot of
horse-trading behind the scenes."
EU leaders meeting for a summit in Brussels on Thursday are
due to finalise the process and member states will have until
the end of July to propose cities.
A final decision is expected in October after the EU states
vote, first on the medical, then on the banking authority.
Barcelona, Milan, Copenhagen and Dublin have all started
campaigning to host the EMA, which has an annual budget of $360
million.
Frankfurt, Paris, Amsterdam, Vienna, Lyon and Strasbourg are
among the cities wanting the EBA, whose 160 London-based
employees write and coordinate banking rules across the bloc.
"The agencies are really a joke," one senior EU official
said of the relatively small budgets at stake for national
governments. "They don't matter themselves but the stakes are
high because it's about the unity of the 27."
(Additional reporting by Alastair Macdonald; Writing by
Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Richard Balmforth