FRANKFURT, June 22 Germany and France have
agreed to divide regulation of banking and drugs between them
after Britain leaves the European Union, the German magazine
WirtschaftsWoche reported on Thursday, citing anonymous EU
sources.
Under the agreement, the European Banking Authority (EBA)
would move from London to Frankfurt and the European Medicines
Agency (EMA) would move to Lille, the magazine said.
EU states earlier this week locked horns over moving
London-based EBA and EMA after Brexit, a test of unity for the
27 remaining members, most of which have expressed interest in
hosting them.
Germany and Ireland are among the states that have said they
will apply to host both bodies, though diplomats say no country
will get both.
A final decision is expected in October after the EU states
vote, first on the medical, then on the banking authority.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan, editing by Larry King)