BERLIN Jan 28 The European Union needs to
reduce subsidies as part of pending reforms to cope with an
expected 3 billion euro drop in the EU's agriculture budget once
Britain leaves the bloc, EU farm chief Phil Hogan was quoted as
saying on Saturday.
The German magazine Der Spiegel quoted Hogan as saying that
farmers who adopted sustainable farming practices should benefit
the most from future subsidies.
"If farmers want to get direct subsidies, they need to
contribute more to achieve common goals," he told the magazine.
Hogan said he planned to reintroduce a proposal that Germany
had thus far rejected, which calls for significant reductions in
subsidies to larger recipients.
"We have to find ways to get more money to small- and
medium-sized farms," he said.
