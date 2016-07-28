LONDON, July 28 Executives insured by AIG UK
will be covered for legal and relocation costs should they face
the threat of having to move as a result of Britain's vote to
leave the European Union, the insurance company said on
Thursday.
Businesses are scrambling to assess the impact of the
"Brexit" vote on their workforces amid uncertainty over the
future rights of EU nationals working in Britain, as well as
Britons working in the EU.
"While the outcome of the discussions between the UK and the
EU are unknown, this addition to existing contracts, which will
be implemented at no additional cost, will give our clients
peace of mind during a period of potential change," Anthony
Baldwin, Chief Executive Officer of AIG Europe and AIG UK, said.
Executives who are rejected for permanent residency in the
UK before its departure from the EU, and who are covered by AIG
UK's Directors and Officers' policies, will now be able to claim
legal costs to challenge the decision, AIG said. The policy will
apply to executives who are EU citizens.
Executives living in the UK and EU who need to fight a
repatriation order as part of the Brexit vote will also be able
to claim legal costs.
If they lose their case, AIG UK will be able to offer
relocation costs, including travel fees and unpaid school fees
for executives and their direct family members, it added.
(Reporting by Freya Berry; Editing by Mark Potter)