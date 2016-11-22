LONDON Nov 22 U.S. insurer AIG may move
its European headquarters from London to another European Union
country due to Britain's vote to leave the EU, the head of the
AIG's European and UK operations said on Tuesday.
"At a certain point in time you have to pull the trigger in
the absence of any clarity on where negotiations are going with
the transition period," Anthony Baldwin, AIG chief executive AIG
Europe and chief executive UK told the Association of British
Insurers' conference.
Asked whether he could take a decision to move the London
head office to elsewhere in the EU in the coming year, he
replied, "Yes, we might take that decision."
Baldwin said AIG has experience of moving operations after
shifting its European head office from Paris to London five
years ago.
"We know what it takes," Baldwin said, adding the process
had taken around 18 months.
"We will always continue to have a big London hub but we
might have a European headquarters elsewhere," he said.
