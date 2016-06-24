PARIS, June 24 The head of European aerospace group Airbus Group said on Friday a decision by UK voters to leave the European Union was a blow to Britain but that he hoped the country would focus on remaining competitive.

"The world will not stand still, nor will Europe," Chief Executive Tom Enders said in an emailed statement.

"I hope the divorce will proceed with a view to minimizing economic damage to all impacted by Brexit. Britain will suffer but I'm sure it will focus even more now on the competitiveness of its economy vis-a-vis the EU and the world at large."

Airbus, founded in 1970 and spread between major plants in Britain, France, Germany and Spain, builds wings for Airbus passenger jets in the UK where the group employs 15,000 people. (Reporting by Tim Hepher, Editing by Dominique Vidalon)