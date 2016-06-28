PARIS, June 28 Britain is an indispensable part
of the European aerospace industry, the head of Airbus Group
said on Wednesday, softening earlier comments he made
on the country's shock referendum decision to leave the European
Union.
Airbus builds wings for passenger jets in north Wales and
has other major factories in France, Germany and Spain.
Airbus Group campaigned for Britain to remain in the EU, and
has said it will review its long-term investment strategy after
Thursday's unexpected decision to leave the EU.
"Britain remains a member of our family. It is an integral
and indispensable part of our European aerospace industry,"
Airbus Group Chief Executive Tom Enders said on Wednesday at the
opening of a new headquarters campus for Europe's largest
aerospace group in Toulouse, France.
"Our sites in the UK are among the most efficient and
competitive sites in Airbus and competitiveness is the key word
for our industrial presence for our industrial investments in
the UK but also in France, Germany and elsewhere in the world."
Quoting his predecessor, Frenchman Louis Gallois, Enders
said of Airbus, "we are the part of Europe that works and we in
Airbus will work even harder to do our job to demonstrate that a
united Europe is the one that the world needs tomorrow."
Airbus was founded in 1970 and became a joint project
between Britain, France, Germany and Spain.
Aerospace experts said last week Britain could no longer
take for granted a strategic position inside the 46-year-old
aerospace group, while stressing that a shift towards
competition away from political factors had been under way for
some time.
