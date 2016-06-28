By Victoria Bryan
| BRUSSELS, June 28
BRUSSELS, June 28 Airline bosses sought to
reassure investors on Tuesday, saying the industry's
fundamentals remained strong and the effects on demand from
Britain's vote to leave the European Union would be short-lived.
Shares in European airlines such as IAG, Ryanair
, Lufthansa, Wizz Air and easyJet
have tumbled since Britons voted in favour of "Brexit"
on Thursday, but recovered some ground on Tuesday.
"We are going through a little bit of turbulence because of
a seismic political decision," easyJet Chief Executive Carolyn
McCall said at a meeting of industry group Airlines For Europe
(A4E) in Brussels on Tuesday.
"The demand environment is strong. It hasn't changed because
of the vote," she said, adding that pressure on pricing was
mainly as a result of easyJet and low-cost rival Ryanair adding
capacity to the market.
"Does anyone seriously believe people in Europe will stop
flying? I don't think so," Willie Walsh, boss of British Airways
parent IAG said.
He said air traffic control strikes, which A4E said cost the
European economy 9.5 billion euros ($10.5 billion) over the last
six years, were more problematic because they stopped the group
from flying its customers to their destinations.
EasyJet said repeated strikes this year were also the main
reason behind its profit warning on Monday.
Meanwhile the chief executive of Norwegian Air Shuttle
, Bjoern Kjos, said the Brexit vote hadn't affected
bookings, and that the weakness of sterling could encourage more
people to travel to Britain.
IAG cut its 2016 profit expectations on Friday as a result
of the vote. Walsh said corporate customers had been cautious
ahead of the vote and that uncertainty would mean that caution
continues a bit longer.
"Our expectation was, had it been a vote to remain we would
have seen demand from corporates bounce back. But ultimately,
people will understand what it means and then the world will get
on again, so it's short term," he told Reuters.
Airlines and airports are now pushing for the UK government
to negotiate to remain part of the single European aviation
market. Should Britain not be able to agree that easyJet will
set up an aircraft operator's licence in an EU country and Irish
carrier Ryanair will establish a UK one, their CEOs said.
On a lighter note, Michael O'Leary, one of the most vocal
campaigners for a 'remain' vote in the referendum, said Ryanair
would play on both Brexit and England's exit on Monday night
from the Euro 2016 soccer tournament with a new marketing
campaign featuring the faces of leading 'Leave' advocate Boris
Johnson and the now former England soccer coach Roy Hodgson.
"The ads will say ... 'Get another cheap flight to Europe
for inspiration or to learn how to play football'," he said.
($1 = 0.9042 euros)
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)