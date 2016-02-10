LONDON Feb 10 World-leading technology company
ARM Holdings said a vote to leave the European Union by
the British electorate, the so-called Brexit, would hinder its
ability to employ the scientists and engineers it needs.
ARM, which designs the chips that power nearly all of the
world's smartphones including Apple's iPhone and Samsung's top
models, is the most valuable tech company listed in London.
Around 300 of its employees in Cambridge, some 10 percent of
its highly skilled workforce, came from mainland Europe, Chief
Finance Officer Chris Kennedy said on Wednesday.
"Our main concern is the ability to attract talent and be
able to get the necessary papers for them to work in the UK in
the event of Brexit," he said, after the company reported higher
fourth-quarter profits.
"It would slow us down."
It is unclear what the consequences of a British exit would
be, including whether it would lead to the introduction of visas
for workers from EU member states.
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron has promised voters
an opportunity to decide whether the country should remain a
member of the European Union in a referendum that could happen
as soon as June.
Cameron is trying to win a new deal for Britain in the
trading bloc, including the return of some powers to London from
Brussels and curbs on benefits payments to workers from
continental Europe, before a vote promised by the end of 2017.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Stephen Addison)