LONDON Jan 18 Britain's Supreme Court said it
will deliver its ruling next Tuesday on whether Prime Minister
Theresa May can begin the process of leaving the European Union
without parliament's assent.
May has said she would trigger Article 50 of the EU's Lisbon
Treaty, the formal means of exiting the bloc, by the end of
March and that the government could act without needing
lawmakers' approval.
However, London's High Court decided last November that it
would be unlawful for May to trigger Article 50 alone using
executive powers known as "royal prerogative".
The government appealed against that ruling to the Supreme
Court, Britain's highest judicial body, which held four days of
hearings last month.
