LONDON Nov 3 The British government said on
Thursday it will appeal a decision by the High Court that
requires it to gain parliamentary approval before triggering the
process of exiting the European Union.
"The country voted to leave the European Union in a
referendum approved by Act of Parliament," a government
spokesman said in a statement.
"The government is determined to respect the result of the
referendum. We will appeal this judgment."
(Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; writing by Costas Pitas; editing
by Stephen Addison)